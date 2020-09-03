Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Auckland Regains Place In The World’s Top 150 Universities

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

The University of Auckland has climbed 32 places in the Time Higher Education (THE) world rankings to resume its position in the top 150 universities in the world for the first time since 2011. Earlier this year Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading university was rated first in the international THE Impact Ranking (measuring institutions’ social and economic impact) for the second time since the Impact Rankings’ launch in 2019

The University is placed at joint 147th out of the 1,527 institutions qualifying for the 2021 edition. It is the only New Zealand university to improve its ranking in what is regarded as the most competitive THE World University Rankings to date.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said she was proud of the achievements of staff across the University – both academic and professional – that had produced such an outstanding result.

“We know the excellence of the teaching, learning and research that is carried out at this University, and it is very gratifying to have it endorsed by the Times Higher Education ranking system.

“It is important for our students, our research partners, our philanthropists and funders, as well as decision makers in government and business to know that when we say we are a leading world-class university, we are also demonstrating it on the world stage.”

The University was highest ranked in the International Outlook (staff, students and research) and Industry Income (knowledge transfer) categories and also showed a significant improvement in Citations (research influence) which made a substantial difference to the overall placement.

Phil Baty, THE Chief Knowledge Officer, noted that the University of Auckland was to be commended for its achievements, particularly given the impact of the Covid pandemic.

“In what has been THE’s most competitive World University Rankings so far, the University of Auckland’s achievement this year deserves a huge amount of credit, achieving its first top 150 finish since 2011 and demonstrating the strength of New Zealand’s higher education sector internationally,” he said.

“However, with the backdrop of Covid-19, well-established higher education systems could be under threat as they face the very real risk of losing significant international student talent, and the fees that they bring. In the longer term, possibly permanent shifts in the global flow of academic talent, that has traditionally fuelled elite institutions, could create real challenges.”

Auckland sits alongside the University of Rochester, USA, at 147th equal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 