AUT Launches Strong New Brand Advertising Campaign

AUT graduates are telling the story in their own words of how their AUT experience inspired them and shaped their lives and futures. The initiative is central to AUT’s new brand advertising campaign being launched this weekend. Planned since early 2020, the campaign will now make its case to potential students in the COVID-19 world.

AUT Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack says that, after 20 years, AUT is firmly established in the world’s top 1% of universities. “Given COVID-19, it's more important than ever to sell that message, but also what makes AUT distinct. Our graduates have the most credible voices to promote AUT’s offering to the next generation.”

The campaign tagline Find Your Greatness highlights the opportunities students have to unlock their greatness when they choose to study at AUT.

“Our students come to AUT with a mixture of potential and possibilities,” Derek McCormack says. “Our job is to help all our students find their own greatness by providing opportunities to connect with world-leading academic staff, utilise the latest technology and experience the world beyond university.”

Luke Patterson, AUT’s Chief Marketing Officer, explains that rather than simply telling people why AUT is a fantastic option for study, “we wanted to create a campaign that stood out visually and focused on the ways in which we do things differently. The graduates that appear in the campaign are using their own words, telling their own unique stories and are backed by highly impactful visuals of their work and lives.”

AUT’s market research shows awareness of the university is high among students, parents and employers, particularly in Auckland. However, the breadth and depth of AUT’s offering is still not fully understood nor is the additional support available to students compared with other universities in New Zealand, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region that rank similarly highly in international surveys.

To further communicate the scope and excellence of AUT’s facilities, the advertisements were filmed in the university’s state-of-the-art studios at the City campus. Key members of the film crew were also AUT alumni.

The campaign was developed by brand and creative agency The Enthusiasts, which has previously worked on campaigns for some of NZ’s most iconic brands. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to work with AUT again and bring our skills to share the stories of graduates from one of the world’s youngest, and most respected universities,” says Creative Director Jamie Hitchcock. “Creatively, we wanted to create a connection between past students and future students.” The Enthusiasts worked with award-winning production company, Perceptual Engineering, who created the highly impactful visuals of the graduates’ work. “We brought colour and energy to the story by projecting large scale imagery from their life and work all around them – literally immersing them in their own story.”

The six graduates featuring in the brand campaign came from across AUT’s 22 faculties and schools.

Julian Braatvedt – wildlife cinematographer

Denym Bird – business creator

Bridget Dawson – NGO fundraiser

Ticiana Fettermann – marine biologist

Mohamud Mohamed – human rights advocate

Matilda Poasa – indigenous storyteller

The campaign features television advertisements, billboards, cinema and across digital platforms.

It begins on Sunday 6 September with advertisements during the 6pm news bulletins and runs until the end of November. AUT shuttle buses, buildings and website are already carrying the campaign branding.

