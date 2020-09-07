Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Mask-making Workshops A Hit

Monday, 7 September 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

UCOL Whanganui’s fashion studio has been pumping out face masks over the last two weeks, now that students and staff need to wear face coverings on public transport.

It all started with UCOL Design & Arts Programme Leader and Fashion & Textile Senior Lecturer Stephanie West, who coordinated two workshops for staff wanting to make their own fabric face masks.

“When we went into Level 2 I was thinking about how I can help people, so I approached UCOL Whanganui Campus Manager Bronwyn Paul about running some mask-making workshops. It turns out she was just about to ask me if I could do it,” says West.

“We had a really good response from staff, with some of them donating fabric. Luckily we had some donated elastic and plenty of fabric to recycle.”

With the workshops being such a hit with staff, Student Life Coordinator Elise Goodge approached West about making masks for all the students who ride buses between UCOL’s Whanganui and Manawatū Campuses.

West was happy to oblige and enlisted a team of colleagues to cut and fold the fabric while she handled the sewing duties.

The masks have been very popular, especially as they are washable and have a pouch for a tissue filter.

Students in West’s fashion class have also been busy making masks for themselves and their family.

“People are actually asking if we can do another workshop, so I think I may have a new job as a mask-maker!” jokes West.

Meanwhile at UCOL Manawatū, the Student Success team held a day-long session where they made over 90 masks for students who ride local buses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 