Graduate Women NZ Grant $80k In Scholarships

Sunday, 13 September 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Graduate Women New Zealand

GWNZ have awarded over $1M in scholarship grants for women’s education since 2010

Over $81,000 has been awarded by Graduate Women NZ for 12 scholarship winners to further their studies in 2021. From 115 applicants, these awardees were selected for their academic excellence, commitment to cutting-edge research and to meeting the goals of GWNZ. The successful candidates are engaged in courses ranging from Masters to PhD level research in areas including humanities, technology, education, psychology, environmental planning, healthcare, music and gender. All 12 awardees accepted their scholarships and joined the awardee network and relevant GWNZ branch or independent member network. Granted annually, these generous scholarships are made possible by the voluntary work of GWNZ’s members as well as legacy bequests and donations. As two-time GWNZ Harriette Jenkins Award winner Anne Stephenson explains, “the awards are life-changing and have inter-generational flow-on effects.”

Congratulations:

GWNZ Fellowship

Vera Mey

PhD, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Hester Bell Jordon

PhD, Music and Gender, McGill University, Canada.

Paora Moyle

PhD, Health and Social Services, Victoria University, Wellington.

Natalie Germann

PhD, Psychological Medicine, Otago University.

Joanna (Jo) Wailling

PhD, Restorative Practice and Healthcare, Victoria University, Wellington.

Vanessa Bramwell

PhD, People, Environment & Planning, Massey University.

Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau

PhD, Population Health, University of Auckland.

Bridget McNamara

PhD, Humanities & Social Sciences, Massey University.

Lingjung Leathwick

PhD, Computer Science, University of Auckland.

GWNZ Susan Byrne Memorial Award

Stevee Rihia

Post Graduate Diploma in Planning, Massey University.

Krystal Paix

Masters in Resource and Environmental Planning; Massey University.

GWNZ Harriette Jenkins Award

Anne Stephenson

PhD, Education, Victoria University, Wellington.

GWNZ is proud to acknowledge and support these exemplary academics as a core outcome of GWNZ’s strategy to Think, Act and Connect. Founded in 1921, Graduate Women New Zealand actively aims to empower women through education, advocacy and community.Through GWNZ’s relationship with Graduate Women International, they are consultants to the United Nations and its agencies alongside the important work they do in Aotearoa.

