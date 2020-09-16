Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Wero In Māori Party Education Policy

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 5:12 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the wero set out in the Māori Party’s newly-released education policy.

NZEI Te Riu Roa Matua Takawaenga, Laures Park, says the union backs more support and resourcing for kaupapa Māori education, Māori approaches in mainstream education, and the teaching of Te Reo Māori.

“It’s clear that we need to turn things on their head if we are to fix the institutionally racist system that currently underserves mokopuna Māori. The policy ideas that the Māori Party has set out appear to go some way to addressing the issues, and present a clear wero to the status quo.”

“We’ve been advocating for an approach called Mōku te Ao, which is about putting Māori tamariki, whānau and whakaaro first.”

“It’s important we see ambitious ideas from political parties about how we advance both Māori approaches to education and the teaching of Te Reo Māori, particularly in Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori,” she says.

Ms Park says she’s also pleased to see a commitment to fair pay for Kōhanga Reo kaimahi.

“One of our campaigns, Te Ake Rautangi, is all about fair pay for Kōhanga Reo kaimahi, so we’re pleased to see a commitment from the Māori Party to equitable pay and recognition of indigenous qualifications.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

