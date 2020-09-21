New Tertiary Student Opportunities At Auckland Museum – Enhancing Education Across Tāmaki Makaurau

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum has launched a range of new initiatives aimed at building on the Museum’s contribution to the tertiary research, teaching and training.

A new range of opportunities are available to support tertiary students and enhance graduate employability by offering workplace and applied learning opportunities at Auckland Museum.

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive, Auckland Museum says, “Our Research Strategy enables the generation of new knowledge and ideas, enhances our understanding and interpretation of collections, and engages communities through the sharing of new findings. The Museum is an ideal site of investigation for tertiary students, offering globally significant collections, a rich research history, and staff with internationally recognised expertise.”

Auckland Museum has a 165-year history of research and innovation that has contributed to understanding the world around us. Research has long been at the heart of the Museum’s activities and aspirations, and the new range of initiatives for tertiary students will continue to build on this legacy.

“This will result in new benefits for university students, strengthened partnerships with the tertiary sector, new opportunities for research and collaboration, and a further commitment to an inclusive and diverse workplace at Auckland Museum,” says Dr Gaimster.

The seven initiatives are: Summer Student Programme; Internship Programme; Postgraduate Scholarships; Visiting Fellowships; Auckland Museum jointly taught courses in Museums and Heritage; Honorary Research Associateships and general Volunteer opportunities. Auckland Museum is also working actively with partners and funders to support the students. As an example, the Summer Studentships, launching in late 2020, are being funded in part by the Nancy Bamford Bequest.

These initiatives will enable experiences in all areas of museum practice including scientific research, museum collections, public engagement, science communication, commercial and event planning, marketing and communications and heritage conservation. They also serve to reinforce the role of Auckland Museum as a training institution and pipeline for future workers in the cultural heritage.

Applications for summer student projects are open now and close Friday 2 October.

For more information and to apply visit: aucklandmuseum.com/scholarships

