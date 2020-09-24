Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Longtime Office Worker Tastes Farm Life At Taratahi

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Early morning milking sessions and moving cattle are a far cry from the office work Lynne Nel is used to.

Wellington-based Nel has been taking part in the dairy farming taster course at Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre near Masterton.

The course, a joint venture between UCOL, EIT and the Ministry of Primary Industries, gives participants hands-on experience, working with Taratahi’s herd of 560 cows and developing skills to work safely on a farm. Students learn how to care for the animals and can participate in morning and afternoon milkings.

Nel enrolled in the course through Dairy NZ, as she was looking for a career change after 15 years of working in office jobs.

“I was doing property administration and I just didn’t want to work in an office anymore. I’m an outdoors person and I wanted to work with animals, so this seemed like a pretty good way to do that. With farming you can learn on the job, which is awesome.”

Nel says she has enjoyed learning the ins and outs of working in a milking shed and it has improved her ability to manage and move cattle.

While still weighing up her options, Nel says the course has given her great insight into the dairy industry.

“I’d definitely recommend it to anyone wanting to get into dairy farming. It has been really eye-opening. There is so much more to it than I imagined and so much going on in the dairy shed.”

Nel and her classmates got a glimpse of a large scale dairy operation in action when they visited Rotopai Farm in South Wairarapa. Rotopai boasts 3,000 cows and 1,750 hectares of land.

Stewart Weatherstone’s family has owned Rotopai Farm since 1931 and have had a long relationship with Taratahi.

“We’ve used quite a lot of students from Taratahi over the past 20 years and a lot of our staff trained there,” says Weatherstone.

“The people doing these courses are the future of the industry. We need labour and we need growth. The more people in the industry, the better.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 