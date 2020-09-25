Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

South Canterbury Independent Boys' Preparatory School To Welcome Girls In Term 1, 2021

Friday, 25 September 2020, 7:44 am
Press Release: Adroite Communications

Waihi School.

After 113 years as a boys’ independent preparatory school, South Canterbury’s Waihi School has announced it will welcome girls in Years 4-8 as both day pupils and boarders from Term 1, 2021.

Headmaster, Allan Short, says, “We are very excited to be offering the same unique opportunities to girls as well as boys from next year. For some time, Waihi has been considering moving to co-education in order to mirror the more inclusive and diverse community in which we all live. We have also taken into account the comments of Waihi parents, both past and present, who have expressed their desire to be able to give the same opportunities to their daughters, which their sons enjoy, of the Waihi experience.

“In welcoming girls to the school, Waihi’s values, ethos and aims will remain the same as they ever have been. The wonderfully happy, creative family atmosphere that has been the essence of Waihi for more than 100 years will remain so.”

The resolution to move to co-education in 2021 has been made by the Waihi Trust Board as a result of its comprehensive strategic review earlier this year. All board members are keenly anticipating 2021 and what lies ahead for the school with the expansion of the Waihi family.

“Academically, on the sports field and in the cultural arena, Waihi has always had extraordinary achievements. These are the result of the school’s strong focus on teaching with pride, passion, and positive expectations, together with pastoral care that has put our boys at the centre of all that we do at Waihi. We believe that by welcoming girls to our school we will continue to build on our achievements and ensure that Waihi girls, as well as Waihi boys, can learn, grow and thrive, and be well-prepared for continued success at their choice of senior school,” says Mr Short.

John Rolleston, Chair of the Waihi Trust Board, says, “We are hugely looking forward to having girls enjoy being part of our Waihi family. We are sure the entire Waihi community will see our move to welcome girls as a significant opportunity for all families to enjoy what Waihi has to offer, and to give both boys and girls an education for life.”

Waihi School is situated on State Highway 1 in Winchester, South Canterbury; it is 25km north of Timaru. It is the only independent preparatory school in the lower South Island (south of Christchurch). Set in 10 hectares of leafy grounds, Waihi has modern classrooms, an excellent dining hall, a state-of-the-art boarding house, and excellent sports and cultural facilities. There are currently 94 boys on the Waihi roll.

