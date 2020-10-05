Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand Teachers In Global Livestream For World Teachers' Day

Monday, 5 October 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

New Zealand educators will take part in a 24-hour global livestream from 2pm today to celebrate UNESCO World Teachers' Day, including a video message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Education International's global event will include a pre-recorded dawn ceremony on Gisborne's Midway Beach, performed by NZEI Te Riu Roa members and students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wananga, Tūranga nui a Kiwa.

The Prime Minister will be among other Asia Pacific leaders addressing the theme of Taking the Lead, at approximately 2.50pm. The programme is here and you can watch here from 2pm.

The theme Taking the Lead recognises that as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, the world needs the leadership of teachers more than ever, "in your school, in your community, your country and the wider world".

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said that members were excited to be involved in the opening ceremony and a video about recent wins achieved in the early childhood education sector. (not for distribution before 6.30pm)

"Our teachers have done an amazing job through COVID-19, not only in continuing students' learning, but in many cases supporting whānau practically and emotionally. Teachers are leaders in their communities, and World Teachers' Day is a great opportunity and show our appreciation for the important work teachers do," he says.

