Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Return Of International Students Gives Pause For Thought

Monday, 12 October 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

The tertiary education sector continues to demonstrate it is at the frontline in Aotearoa’s recovery as the Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announces the return of international students.

TEU welcomes the safe return of international students and is now calling on institutional leaders to take voluntary leaving and enhanced retirement packages off the table.

TEU National Secretary Sandra Grey comments on the announcement stating: “Our institutions now have a clear signal that international students will be coming back, that means they can more confidently ride out the current dip in revenue using their significant reserves. There is no need for job cuts.”

The return of international students begins with a scheme managed centrally by the Government and is an opportunity to reflect on how institutions can support educational experiences rather than competing for students and treating learners as cash cows.

Grey goes further stating “International education should be about contributing to the whole of Aotearoa, not a single institution or insular revenue stream.”

Any return of international students must be worked through to ensure safe and sustainable working, teaching, and learning environments.

“This is just the beginning. We need buy-in on how the sector is going to change and evolve in the future. The closure of the borders due to COVID-19 has illustrated just how broken our approach to international education has been, and highlights the problems overall in the funding of study at universities, wānanga, and polytechnics.

Grey says “TEU is calling on all leaders to lead by example and bring new ideas and new approaches to the management of institutions in an all of sector hui hosted by TEU on November 17th to plan for the future of education together.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 