Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UNZ Welcomes Announcement On International Students

Monday, 12 October 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

Universities New Zealand welcomes the Government’s announcement that a limited number of international students will soon be permitted to return to New Zealand to continue their studies.

“Prioritising PHD and Masters students who are already committed to studying in New Zealand is a sensible first step to bringing our international students back,” says UNZ Chief Executive Chris Whelan.

Students selected to return to their studies in New Zealand will be those with practical components to their degrees, which they must be here in the country to complete. They will be required to go through the MIQ process, as for all others entering the country.

“We look forward to extending this as soon as possible to all our international students who remain overseas,” says Whelan.

“We commend the Government for recognising the contribution these students make to New Zealand and the vital part they play in the university communities they are part of.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 