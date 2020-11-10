Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Bespoke Business Programmes Head Southside

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

South Auckland tertiary students will be able to begin their business studies at the University of Auckland’s Tai Tonga Campus in Manukau for the first time, starting next year.

From Semester I, 2021, the University of Auckland Business School is launching a stream of their new and innovative BCom core at the South Auckland Campus. The new core is designed to be interactive, practical and skills-focused, giving students the opportunity to experience real-world learning from within the classroom.

Building on the outstanding reputation of the University of Auckland’s Business School at the City Campus, the South Auckland business courses will be taught with an emphasis on integrating local and cultural context and experiences. Innovative features of the new bespoke BCom programme include the small class size and strong cohort experience, and the dedicated resources and support available. This includes 20 hours of one-to-one academic support and integrated pastoral care on campus.

Students will spend their first semester studying with and being supported by their friends in a team-based learning environment before transitioning to the City Campus from Semester II. This will allow students the flexibility to transition from school to tertiary studies while living closer to home, saving on commute time, parking costs and being able to more easily juggle the demands of work, study and home-life.

From Semester II, students will be able to continue to access resources such as laptops, wifi and networks, and academic and pastoral support on the Tai Tonga Campus.

Professor Susan Watson, Dean of the University of Auckland Business School says “our BCom core students will experience the real world of business, finding out what it is actually like to start and grow a business and take it global, and also what it’s like to be in different roles in business like a supply chain executive or CEO. My Auckland Business School colleagues and I are all thrilled to be heading Southside!”

In addition to the BCom programme, a new Postgraduate Certificate in Business will be offered on the Tai Tonga Campus for non-graduates or non-business graduates with five years or more work experience as part of a ‘Step into Business’ initiative. The qualification will enable students to transition to the University’s new Professional Masters programmes: Master of Business Management and Master of Business Development. A new specialisation in Health Management is also in development.

To find out more visit www.business.auckland.ac.nz/south-auckland

