Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Trade & Vocational Event Links Students With Real Opportunities

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council’s Community Development Manager Peggy Veen said that the Trade and Vocational Event provided the ability for Students to meet with a wide range of employers and trade training organisations and get a feel for the opportunities they offer in different areas.

Taumarunui High School students have packed out the school hall today keen to discuss possibilities for their future with employers and training organisations as part of the inaugural Trade and Vocational Event.

A collaboration between Taumarunui High School and Council sponsored by the Ministry of Education the event attracted over 23 different organisations offering real employment and training opportunities.

Community Development Manager Peggy Veen said that the event is much more than a 'meet and greet tyre-kicking exercise' as the employers and training organisations are here looking for school leavers to fill real job and training and apprenticeship opportunities

“Students get to meet with a wide range of employers and trade training organisations and get a feel for the opportunities they offer in different areas.

We have representatives from tourism and hospitality, building and construction, farming and agriculture, electrical and civil engineering, health services, the Police and Defence and apprenticeship and trade training professional services amongst others,” she said.

Mrs Veen added that Council has been really excited to be part of organising the event with Allison Annand Taumarunui High School’s Trade Training Coordinator and would like to thank the Ministry of Education for their support.

“This type of event can be seen as the practical implementation of our economic development strategy that provides a real-world solution for local youth employment issues.

A good example is the opportunity currently before Council to partner with Government and others on housing development.

If this proceeds Council would be seeking to unlock a range of apprenticeships and work opportunities for young people amongst the organisations involved in the various stages of the build.

This event will help with aligning suitable work and apprentice seekers with suitable employers that much easier.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 