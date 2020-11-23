Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Prestigious Distinguished Professor Title Awarded To Caroline Saunders

Monday, 23 November 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Lincoln University Professor of International Trade and the Environment, and Director of the Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit (AERU), Professor Caroline Saunders, has been awarded the University’s most prestigious title of Distinguished Professor.

The honour has been conferred on Professor Saunders in recognition of her international influence, reputation and achievement in her field of trade and environmental economics.

Reserved for only four academics at any given time at Lincoln University, the Distinguished Professorship was formally awarded to Professor Saunders at a meeting of the University’s Professorial Forum on Tuesday 19 November.

In conferring the prestigious title on Professor Saunders, Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie said she had brought great mana to her own work and that of the University during her long and illustrious career.

“Professor Saunders’ impact on Lincoln University and the academic aspirations of generations of students is immense, as is the genuinely groundbreaking research intelligence she has contributed to our understanding of commercial market forces, international trade, consumer behaviour, wellbeing economics and much, much more.

“She is also renowned for cultivating a vibrant and collegial workplace culture in the AERU, where her team of super-achieving senior and emerging researchers work collaboratively to continually discover new, actionable knowledge in this dynamic and interconnected world,” said Professor McKenzie.

The many awards and honours bestowed on Professor Saunders during her career include Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (New Year’s Honours List 2009), NZIER Economist of the Year (2007), and she was named one of the 150 women scientists over the last 150 years by the Royal Society of New Zealand in 2017. In 2019, the Agricultural Economics Society in the UK appointed Professor Saunders as its President.

She has produced over 300 academic publications, research reports and conference presentations during more than 30 years as a practising researcher.

Her work has included research for a wide range of private and public bodies in New Zealand and globally, including the EU Commission, DEFRA, FAO, OECD, MPI, MFAT, Treasury, MFE, MBIE and Fonterra. She is an appointed member of the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Professor Caroline Saunders began her academic career at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in 1985, joining Lincoln University as Senior Lecturer in Economics in 1996, and appointed to the Directorship of Lincoln’s AERU in 2002.

In her role as Director of the AERU, Professor Saunders heads a team of researchers and postgraduate students dedicated to delivering new knowledge that promotes sustainable wellbeing.

Current research being undertaken by the team features an assessment of international markets and their policies, and their impact on development. This work includes modelling research using the Lincoln Trade and Environment Model (LTEM) which was developed by AERU. This research has been widely used by government departments and international agencies, as well as private companies and other organisations.

Professor Saunders achieved prominence for her work on the Food Miles Debate, which has been used extensively by public and private enterprises selling New Zealand products into overseas markets to advocate for the global New Zealand brand proposition. Her current research focuses on capturing greater value for New Zealand’s food and beverage exports, as part of a wider research programme on wellbeing economics.

Visit research.lincoln.nz for more information on the industry-leading research work of Distinguished Professor and the AERU team.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 