NZUSA National Representatives For 2021

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: NZ Union of Students' Associations

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has elected the National Vice President for 2021, but the National President position has not been filled. The elections took place over the weekend at the NZUSA Congress (Annual General Meeting) in Wellington.

Liam Davies, 21, was elected to serve as the National Vice President. He is currently the Engagement Vice President on the Massey at Wellington Students’ Association (MAWSA) and has recently completed a Bachelor of Communications in Communication Management and Media Studies.

“I am beyond excited to take on this role and continue advocating for students in 2021. Next year is going to present some key challenges for students having to navigate their studies in a Covid-19 world. NZUSA is ready to continuing pushing the government and tertiary education sector to ensure quality of learning and student welfare remains at the highest priority. I look forward to working with our partner associations, Te Mana Akonga, Tauira Pasifika and all our members to ensure students get the best quality learning from their tertiary experience” says Davies.

The NZUSA Constitution requires the National President to be elected on a two-thirds majority and provides that there are up to three rounds of voting to achieve an outcome. The candidates for National President were Andrew Lessells (President of Younited Students’ Association at Eastern Institute of Technology) and a combined team of Marlon Drake (President of Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association in 2018) and Taylah Shuker (Acting President of Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association).

At the end of three rounds of voting neither candidate secured the required majority. The constitution now requires a new election, which will take place at the NZUSA National Council meeting in mid-January, with nominations being re-opening in early December.

Liam Davies will commence his role from 1 January 2021 and will act as Acting President until the National President is elected. All positions are fulltime and are based in Wellington.

NZUSA is the national voice of students in tertiary education. We are proudly owned by university and polytechnic student organisations from across Aotearoa.

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

