Ruapehu College Appoints New Principal

Marama Allen

Ruapehu College board of trustees Chairman Elijah Pue today announced the appointment of Mrs Marama Allen as Principal of Ruapehu College.

“We are excited with Marama’s appointment. Marama knows our community and school exceptionally well and will be able to hit the ground running, having served as Deputy Principal for 6 years, and as Acting Principal since September this year.” said Mr Pue.

“Of Ngāti Rangi and Ngāti Uenuku descent, Marama brings with her a wealth of local knowledge and has existing relationships with stakeholders across our wider school community.

Mr Pue said the appointment of Mrs Allen was integral to continue the school’s success.

“Appointing a school leader with the extensive skills and depth of experience that Marama brings is vital in ensuring this success continues. The school has seen outstanding results for some time now and Marama’s appointment will ensure this success continues.

Mrs Allen said she was privileged to be appointed to the role.

“I’m humbled to be appointed Principal to lead our school into the future. There is much work to get on with and 2021 is going to be yet another year of further development of our school to boost student success even more. I’m excited by the challenge” said Mrs Allen.

“I wish to again thank Kim Basse for her 7 years of service to the school and acknowledge the other applicants for the role and wish them all well in their futures” said Mr Pue.

Mrs Allen will begin in the role immediately and recruitment for a new Deputy Principal will begin shortly.

