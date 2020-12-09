Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

‘Toa Tauira’ To Battle For Top Team Honours In ATC Military Prep Terminator Challenge | Thurs, 10 December

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: NZSE

The New Zealand Skills and Education College runs its annual ATC School of Military Prep Terminator Challenge to help focus tauira on preparing for and achieving academic and physical training goals.

For the students, the Challenge is all about pride in being part of a team and completing a series of challenges to the best of the student’s abilities.

Teams of tauira from across three campuses – West Auckland, South Auckland and the Waikato – will compete for awards that recognise teamwork, resourcefulness, mental and physical toughness and endurance.

Haka Challenge at 9.00am

Parade and Drill Competition starts 9.45am (Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club)

Teams are judged on criteria including precision of movement, quick and slow marches, coordination and forming into ranks. This aspect of the Terminator Challenge emphasises discipline, coordination and practice.

Physical Challenge starts 12 noon (Motu Moana Scout Camp, Blockhouse Bay)

There are two parts: Field Challenges and a Confidence Course Challenge. These drills and challenges are all about pride in being ATC, promoting values of mental and physical strength, and giving everything a go.

Event Details: Thursday 10 December

9.00am Haka Challenge

Location: Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club

130 Portage Road,

NEW LYNN

9.45am Parade & Drill Competition

Location: Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club

12 noon Field Challenges

Motu Moana Scout Camp

140 Connaught Street

BLOCKHOUSE BAY

3pm Prizegiving

Karakia

Haka

About the students/tauira

Around 90% of the roughly 150 tauira are Māori or Pasifika. Some of whom have struggled with traditional models of learning and need support that will allow them to develop key life skills. The building blocks of self-esteem, mana, up-skilling in technology and working as a team can assist them in finding their way into meaningful employment, further study or vocations in the NZ Defence force or Police.

For some this represents an opportunity to change the course of their lives. On the day, the ATC Terminator Challenge is a platform to showcase their achievements and discipline in building fitness and earning the respect of their peers in a day of fun and competition.

About School of ATC Military Prep

Unique military preparation programmes for students 16-19 years old. Incorporates a focus on structure and discipline along with real life employment skills and computing programmes.

About NZSE

The vision of New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) is ‘Transforming Lives Through the Power of Learning.’ NZSE has been operating for 17 years, across four campuses in Auckland Central, West, South and in the Waikato. It is in the top 15 Private Training Establishments by funding and has won a number of business awards for the quality of its offerings.

To date more than 10,000 graduates have successfully completed qualifications across IT and Business Technologies, Health and Wellbeing, Military Prep, Security, Foundation and Early Childhood Education. These programmes transform lives and equip students with sound industry-focused professional development or pathways from foundation to certificate to diploma level accreditation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZSE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 