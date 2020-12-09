‘Toa Tauira’ To Battle For Top Team Honours In ATC Military Prep Terminator Challenge | Thurs, 10 December

The New Zealand Skills and Education College runs its annual ATC School of Military Prep Terminator Challenge to help focus tauira on preparing for and achieving academic and physical training goals.

For the students, the Challenge is all about pride in being part of a team and completing a series of challenges to the best of the student’s abilities.

Teams of tauira from across three campuses – West Auckland, South Auckland and the Waikato – will compete for awards that recognise teamwork, resourcefulness, mental and physical toughness and endurance.

Haka Challenge at 9.00am

Parade and Drill Competition starts 9.45am (Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club)

Teams are judged on criteria including precision of movement, quick and slow marches, coordination and forming into ranks. This aspect of the Terminator Challenge emphasises discipline, coordination and practice.

Physical Challenge starts 12 noon (Motu Moana Scout Camp, Blockhouse Bay)

There are two parts: Field Challenges and a Confidence Course Challenge. These drills and challenges are all about pride in being ATC, promoting values of mental and physical strength, and giving everything a go.

Event Details: Thursday 10 December

9.00am Haka Challenge

Location: Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club

130 Portage Road,

NEW LYNN

9.45am Parade & Drill Competition

Location: Shadbolt Park – Suburbs Rugby Club

12 noon Field Challenges

Motu Moana Scout Camp

140 Connaught Street

BLOCKHOUSE BAY

3pm Prizegiving

Karakia

Haka

About the students/tauira

Around 90% of the roughly 150 tauira are Māori or Pasifika. Some of whom have struggled with traditional models of learning and need support that will allow them to develop key life skills. The building blocks of self-esteem, mana, up-skilling in technology and working as a team can assist them in finding their way into meaningful employment, further study or vocations in the NZ Defence force or Police.

For some this represents an opportunity to change the course of their lives. On the day, the ATC Terminator Challenge is a platform to showcase their achievements and discipline in building fitness and earning the respect of their peers in a day of fun and competition.

About School of ATC Military Prep

Unique military preparation programmes for students 16-19 years old. Incorporates a focus on structure and discipline along with real life employment skills and computing programmes.

About NZSE

The vision of New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) is ‘Transforming Lives Through the Power of Learning.’ NZSE has been operating for 17 years, across four campuses in Auckland Central, West, South and in the Waikato. It is in the top 15 Private Training Establishments by funding and has won a number of business awards for the quality of its offerings.

To date more than 10,000 graduates have successfully completed qualifications across IT and Business Technologies, Health and Wellbeing, Military Prep, Security, Foundation and Early Childhood Education. These programmes transform lives and equip students with sound industry-focused professional development or pathways from foundation to certificate to diploma level accreditation.

