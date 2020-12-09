Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Awhi Rito NZ Reading Ambassador Nominations Open

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa National Library of New Zealand and our partners are calling for nominations for Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Reading Ambassador for children and young people.

Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador is a new role that will support and champion the importance of reading in the lives of young New Zealanders, their whānau and communities.

“We’re looking for the right person to inspire, empower and mobilise powerful, positive reading experiences for children, young people, whānau, and communities in Aotearoa New Zealand.” says Kate De Goldi, chair of Te Puna Foundation.

As a national reading role model, the Reading Ambassador will increase the visibility and awareness of reading across all sectors, helping to create a nation of readers. They will make connections between the many organisations involved in reading, literacy, literature and the wellbeing of young people.

The Reading Ambassador will also build the appreciation and growth of stories and literature that reflect Aotearoa New Zealand, including increased creation of and access to reading resources in Te Reo Māori and the diverse languages and cultures of Aotearoa.

For more information about the role of Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Ambassador and how to submit a nomination online, follow this link.

Nominations close on Friday 22 January 2021.

The National Library of New Zealand leads the initiative, Te Awhi Rito New Zealand Ambassador in partnership with Te Puna Foundation, Read New Zealand Te Pou Muramura, Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa and Storylines Children’s Literature Charitable Trust Te Whare Waituhi Tamariki o Aotearoa

