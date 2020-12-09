Te Rito Maioha (Early Childhood New Zealand) And UAE’s HCT Joint Webinar On Language, Culture And Identity

Te Rito Maioha (Early Childhood New Zealand) is excited to have held a first joint webinar with the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) on Language, Culture and Identity, which was attended by a hundred plus students and educators from New Zealand and UAE.

Te Rito Maioha and HCT recently signed an MoU to collaborate on early childhood education and it is hoped this will be the first in a series of webinars to be held throughout 2021 to provide unique international learning opportunities.

Te Rito Maioha’s Pouhere Kaupapa Māori, Arapera Card, and Dr Aysha Al Shamsi, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education HCT shared their views on the topic of language, culture and identity from each country’s perspective, linking to curriculum.

Arapera Card shared her ancestral story, outlined the importance of the Treaty of Waitangi and explained how fundamental te reo Māori is to Māori cultural practices and values, Māori realities and Maori lives.

Dr Al Shamsi paid tribute to the deep-rooted legacy of Sheikh Zayed in the retention of UAE’s national identity and the underpinning of Bedouin culture and transitions. She also stressed the importance of multiculturalism in a society where everyone is accepted.

Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe, said the partnership with HCT is very exciting and this joint professional development project is the first of many to look forward to.

