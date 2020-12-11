Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Winning NZ School gets recognition from NASA Education!

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: Kai's Clan

Sunnyhills Primary School wins NZ Space Race Award for creation of immersive Mars project

“Congratulations to the Sunnyhills Primary School for their first-place accomplishment in the Space Race Kai's Clan Competition. Your project showed true innovation in coding, unique design involving 3D printing, and the incredible use of augmented reality. I was impressed by the skills you demonstrated which were, creativity, collaboration, and a strong work ethic. These exact skills are what is needed for future STEM careers at NASA. I want to encourage you to continue your journey of studying robotics, coding, and space. Keep reaching for the stars, again, congratulations on this outstanding achievement.” Denise Wright, NASA Solar System Ambassador

New Zealand company, Kai’s Clan launches the first NZ School Space Race.

Kai’s Clan STEM toolbox integrates features such as collaborative/multiplayer coding, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and physical adventure mats with virtual worlds over-laid.

By unlocking the potential of space, we are making a tangible difference to life on Earth – Rocketlab

Our very own NZ Rocketlab has had 16 successful missions to orbit since May 2017.

Yesterday SpaceX aborted Starship SN8 prototype at the last second.

On July 30, NASA's Perseverance Rover began its long journey to Mars by successfully launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a ULA Atlas V rocket. The Rover should land on the Red Planet by Feb. 18, 2021.

It was during this time that Kai’s Clan launched their NZ Space Race and asked schools to develop their own Space Race to Mars. We have had many entries but unfortunately, there can only be one winner, and for 2020 it is Sunnyhills Primary School in Auckland. 2021 will see the launch of a Global Space Race competition.

Teachers across the world are looking for the next best thing: “We need to learn about each other cultures, how we solve problems together and creating a world-wide community and teaching kids we live in a global generation, and Kai’s Clan does just that”, stated Karen Binns, President of ICTE (NSW) Vice-President of Robocup Junior in Australia.

Kai’s Clan has been continuously improving the experience by listening to educators’ feedback. The feedback has allowed Kai’s Clan to become a recognised resource, winning Top Pick for Learning from Common Sense Education, that provides educators with a toolbox of different resources to help prepare our students for their future jobs.

About Kai’s Clan

Developed in New Zealand and winning the ‘Top Pick for Learning’ Education award from Common Sense at ISTE 2019 USA. Kai’s Clan offers the world’s first collaborative coding Augmented & Virtual Reality education system, including cloud-based coding robotics platform. With extensive interactive AR & VR courseware resources designed specifically for Hybrid learning environments.


About Sunnyhills School, Pakuranga, Auckland

Sunnyhills School is a primary school located in east Auckland. The school caters to a diverse community. The roll of 511, includes students with Māori and Pacific heritage, and an increasing number of Chinese families.

Link to Sunnyhills Primary School winning entry: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HO07VR99abNJ8WLUFArgGhs-tEoILrsc/view?usp=sharing

