Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara First ITP To Gain IRD’s ‘Approved Researcher Provider’ Status

Monday, 14 December 2020, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute

The New Zealand IRD has recently confirmed that Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd has been granted ‘approved researcher provider’ status. This makes Ara the first ever ITP/Te Pūkenga subsidiary to have attained this.

The country’s recently-enacted Research and Development Tax Incentive law incentivizes businesses to undertake R&D by making the process considerably more affordable. The Incentive means that they are able to obtain a 15% tax refund on their expenditure when they work with an approved research provider. This is especially beneficial for businesses that spend less than $50,000 per annum and that would tend to require the services of an R&D partner.

Ara’s Research Manager Dr. Michael Shone is very pleased that Ara has become New Zealand’s first accredited ITP, saying "This recognition of our research capabilities at Ara is going to take us to a new level of collaboration with local industry. We’re now extremely well-placed to provide a range of research and development services, particularly for the engineering, ICT and medical sectors."

Global public investment in research and development is slowing, and while private business has taken up some of the slack, it can be hard to motivate these organizations to undertake foundational science research without much chance of an immediate financial return. However, even in the face of this trend, there is reason for optimism within this country, as a 2018 report from the MBIE suggests that the country’s strongly developing start-up ecosystem paired with increasing rates of private R&D investment will over time have a positive effect upon New Zealand’s scientific output.

Darren Mitchell, Ara’s COO, comments that "In addition to widening the Institute’s revenue base, gaining accreditation from the IRD as a research provider is a great endorsement of our processes and the talent we have here. It is also an important way to maintain continuities between the classroom experiences of our learners, their work-integrated learning and the professional community that our graduates contribute to."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 