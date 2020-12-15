Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Vocational Education Hub Opens In Christchurch City

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 4:02 pm
Two vocational learning institutes have moved into a new dual-campus education facility in the centre of Christchurch. The state of the art education hub will offer skills-based tertiary education opportunities for learners in the Canterbury region.

New Zealand Management Academies (NZMA) and the New Zealand Institute of Sport (NZIS) have moved into the facility on Peterborough St. offering qualifications in Pharmacy, Floristry, Health, Food and Beverage, Youth Programmes, Health and Fitness, Personal Training, Sport Performance, and Human Performance.

The move sees NZIS bring its offering back to the centre of Christchurch since the earthquakes of 2010 displaced them from their former inner-city campus on Hereford Street. NZIS has been serving the Canterbury region for 23 years and has seen a 69% growth in enrolments in the past 12 months.

NZMA is one of only two providers that offers on-campus Pharmacy and Floristry programmes in the South Island.

The campus has been configured with spacious classrooms to cater for the growing demand for vocational learning in the region and has been fitted with state of the art training facilities including a pharmacy laboratory, dedicated café, barista and bar training rooms, and a purpose-built gym / performance lab for the delivery of exercise science, health and fitness programmes.

CEO of NZMA and NZIS, Kylie Wilson, says the new training facilities will enhance the students’ educational experience, and the central location puts the campus in an ideal position for students to have access to the amenities of the CBD, Hagley Park and public transport which are all in close proximity.

“Delivering high quality learning with strong outcomes that support the futures of our students and the industries we serve sits at the heart of what we do at NZMA and NZIS. We have been educating students to gain in-demand qualifications and employment in Canterbury region over the past 23 years – and we look forward to serving the region for many more years to come with the opening of this new campus.”

The campus features a student-run café and wireless technology throughout.

