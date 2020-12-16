Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Secondary Schools Expect Climate Change Will Impact Their Communities Within Students’ Lifetimes

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: NZ Council for Educational Research

Many teachers and school leaders think climate change will impact on their students’ futures, according to a new NZCER survey of English-medium secondary schools. The survey shows that schools tend to support student leadership around climate and sustainability. However, it is less likely to be a school-wide priority, and students may have few opportunities to learn about pathways and career opportunities in a low-carbon economic future.

Climate change and sustainability in secondary schools: Findings from a 2020 survey of English-medium secondary and composite schools is the latest report from an ongoing study by the New Zealand Council for Educational Research. The survey investigated the ways in which climate change and sustainability are visible in school-wide thinking and action.

“Our research shows that many educators back young people’s concerns about climate change” said Rachel Bolstad, lead researcher of the study “However, schools and the education system can do more to help New Zealand transition to a low-carbon future.”

Key findings include:

  • 90% of teachers and school leaders we surveyed think climate change will have moderate to major impacts on their place and community within their students’ lifetimes.
  • Science and social science subjects were the most likely to address climate change in the classroom, but some teachers address it in other subjects.
  • It is common for students to learn about the causes and impacts of climate change, and personal actions they can take to make a difference.
  • Collective actions and system-change actions are less likely to be a major focus of students’ learning activities.
  • A focus on mātauranga Māori and other indigenous knowledges as sources for positive climate and sustainability action were not common in classrooms.
  • The least common focus in classrooms where climate change is addressed is “students’ career options and pathways in a ‘green’ or ‘transition’ economy”.

The new survey adds to previously-reported findings from a 2019 survey of primary and intermediate schools, and in-depth key informant interviews with young people, educators, Māori, Pacific New Zealanders, and academics.

See the full research report and previous reports from this project on the NZCER website: https://www.nzcer.org.nz/research/climate-change

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Council for Educational Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 