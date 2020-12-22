Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Genius Group Acquires Education Angels In-Home Childcare Expanding Its Global Education Business

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 6:07 am
Press Release: Genius Group

Genius Group, the world’s leading entrepreneur education group, has completed the acquisition of New Zealand-based teaching and childcare company Education Angels In-Home Childcare. Genius Group, currently valued at $300 million, is disrupting the education system by building a 21st century curriculum, faculty, campuses and edtech platform to deliver education globally. In response to the education crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Genius Group is expanding its education curriculum to teach pre-school children. To date, the company has attracted 1.4 million students in 200 countries, ranging from primary and secondary school students to startup founders and experienced entrepreneurs. The acquisition of Education Angels will further enhance their offering and bring invaluable experience and a range of trusted programs to their portfolio.

Education Angels provides top quality in-home childcare across New Zealand, enabling children from birth to five years to flourish in a caring environment tailored to their needs. Their philosophy is to maximise children’s learning potential and build their emotional intelligence so that they become independent, confident, lifelong learners.

Education Angels directors Angela Stead and David Hitchins both have many years of experience in the early education sector, having run eight successful childcare centres throughout the lower North Island region. Angela Stead will remain CEO for the foreseeable future to oversee the business growth globally and contribute to the bigger vision of revolutionising education on a worldwide scale. Many children experience education that is often disengaging, irrelevant or redundant, a one size fits all model. Genius School offers child-centred, personalised learning pathways for children aged 9 to 16, that ignite the genius in every child, creating self-aware lifelong learners, who are our empowered future leaders.

Genius Group also owns the GeniusU edtech platform, Entrepreneurs Institute and Genius School. Genius School is a global education movement co-founded by Roger James Hamilton and Angela Stead.

Angela Stead, Director of Education Angels and Co-Founder of Genius School says of the acquisition:

“I am delighted to be able to bring Education Angels under the Genius Group umbrella. I am so excited to continue the global growth and am particularly looking forward to a future where our curriculum and educational programs are available on a worldwide scale.”

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, added:

“During a year when crisis hit the world, entrepreneurism will be of even further value. Education Angels is a brilliant addition to Genius Group as the earlier we start to teach children these values the easier it is for them to adopt this mentality. I am pleased we can now offer education programs to all ages of children, including the early years, and am excited for the future of Genius Group."

Genius Group has been experiencing 25% month-on-month growth during the COVID-19 crisis, as many affected by the crisis have turned to online education to help start businesses and reskill themselves. Parents have also been turning to Genius School to supplement their children’s education with online young entrepreneur programs.

This agreement is one of a succession of acquisitions totalling over $80 million that Genius Group has undertaken since the COVID-19 crisis began in March 2020, as it grows its entrepreneur education programs and community globally.

