Genius Group Acquires Education Angels, Extending Its 21st Century Education Curriculum To Start From 0 To 5 Years Old

Auckland, 21st December 2020: Genius Group, the world’s leading entrepreneur education group, has completed the acquisition of New Zealand-based teaching and childcare company Education Angels in Home Childcare. With this acquisition, Genius Group’s innovative curriculum now extends to provide discovery-based learning to children at preschool age, as well as helping parents to prepare their young children for the 21st century.

Genius Group is disrupting the education system by building a 21st century curriculum, faculty, campuses and edtech platform to deliver education globally. In response to the education crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Genius Group is accelerating the growth of its global education curriculum, to provide students with in-home engaging education solutions. To date, the company has attracted 1.4 million students in 200 countries, ranging from primary and secondary school students to startup founders and experienced entrepreneurs. The acquisition of Education Angels will further enhance their offering and bring invaluable experience and a range of trusted programs to their portfolio.

Education Angels provides top quality in-home childcare across New Zealand, enabling children from birth to five years to flourish in a caring environment tailored to their needs. Their philosophy is to maximise children’s learning potential and build their emotional intelligence so that they become independent, confident, lifelong learners.

Education Angels founders, Angela Stead and David Hitchins both have extensive experience in the early education sector, having run eight successful childcare centres throughout New Zealand. Angela Stead will remain CEO to oversee the business growth globally and contribute to the bigger vision of revolutionising education on a worldwide scale.

Angela Stead, Director of Education Angels and Co-Founder of Genius School says:

“This week the Ministry of Education reported 35.5 million hours of early learning education have been lost as a result of COVID-19. More and more parents are now looking for home learning solutions with a certified early learning educator and childcare professional. We have seen rapid growth in New Zealand and recognition from the New Zealand Department of Education for our home-based program and training. Joining Genius Group allows us to now take this program international. I am looking forward to a future where our curriculum and educational programs are available on a worldwide scale.”

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, says:

“Many children experience education that is often disengaging or that does not fit their learning style: a one size fits all model. This need has become far greater during the crisis. Genius School offers engaging, personalised child-centred earning for children from age 6 to 18, to ignite the genius in every child. This leads to Genius Institute and our university and adult learning programs, creating self-aware lifelong learners, entrepreneurs and future leaders. We have been seeking a complementary accredited program to prepare young learners for Genius School, and we are excited to have found such a world class system in Education Angels.”

Genius Group has been experiencing 25% month-on-month growth during the COVID-19 crisis, as many affected by the crisis have turned to online education to help start businesses and reskill themselves. Parents have also been turning to Genius School to supplement their children’s education with online young entrepreneur programs.

Genius Group also owns the GeniusU edtech platform, providing each student with an AI -driven “Genie in your pocket”. GeniusU has over 1 million students and attracts over 1,000 new students a day, Education Angels early learning programs for young children and parents will now be added to the GeniusU platform.

This agreement is one of a succession of acquisitions totalling over $80 million that Genius Group has undertaken since the COVID-19 crisis began in March 2020, as it grows its entrepreneur education programmes and community globally.

