Addressing Racism And Building Equity Across The Education Sector

The University of Waikato is proud to be part of the collaborative support for the communities participating in Te Hurihanganui

The University of Waikato has partnered with the Ministry of Education to deliver a new, community-led kaupapa to address racism and inequity in schools and early learning centres, in order to accelerate Māori student achievement and wellbeing across six communities in Aotearoa.

Te Hurihanganui: A Blueprint for Transformative Shift, was funded by the Government’s Wellbeing budget and is led by Minister Kelvin Davis.

Te Hurihanganui aims to work with iwi, mana whenua, whānau, schools and centres to address racism and accelerate outcomes for ākonga Māori (learners) in six communities nationally. This work is expected to inform and support transformation across the wider education system.

A Blueprint for transformation

A Mātanga panel, with expertise spanning the whole education sector developed the Te Hurihanganui Blueprint which promotes two pou supported by six design principles. The Pou, Kaupapa Māori and critical consciousness, and the principles, are based on evidence of what works for Māori in education and were chosen as collectively capable of transformative system reform.



The design principles are:

Te Ao Māori – including and validating Māori knowledge and ways of being

Te Tino Rangatiratanga – Māori leading and making decisions about te ao Māori

Te Whanaungatanga – building positive relationships through connections, mutual trust and respect

Te Ira Tangata – believing in the unlimited potential of every person

Te Mana Ōrite – achieving equity throughout the system where power and decision making are reciprocal and mutually respectful

Te Hāngaitanga – taking collective responsibility for addressing racism and building a fair education system.

Communities will work with mana whenua and receive support, resources and tools to strengthen kaupapa Māori knowledge and build critical consciousness in education in ways where inequity and racism can begin to be addressed.

Led by Māori, for Māori, for all

Chair of the Mātanga and University of Waikato project lead, Professor Mere Berryman, says Te Hurihanganui has been designed and will be led by Māori for Māori, and will benefit all learners and teachers.

“We will work with mana whenua to design responses with schools and centres that are localised, new and focussed on the potential of tamariki mokopuna, rangatahi and whānau.”

“Te Hurihanganui is about mobilising communities. It acknowledges that addressing racism and inequity is everybody’s responsibility, and that ākonga, whānau, hapū, iwi and home communities have as much of a role to play as early learning centres, schools and government policy makers.”



Professor Berryman says the University is well placed to deliver Te Hurihanganui, working from early childhood through to employment.

“We are really excited about the connects between the University, iwi and the education system.”



Implementation of Te Hurihanganui has already begun by Te Whānau o Te Hurihanganui within the Ministry of Education and will continue with the University of Waikato Poutama Pounamu team through to 2023.

More information about Te Hurihanganui: A Blueprint for Transformative Shift can be found on the Ministry of Education website.

Members of the Mātanga panel include:

Professor Mere Berryman (Chair, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Whare)

Emeritus Professor Wally Penetito (Ngāti Haua, Ngāi Raukawa and Ngāti Tamaterā)

Jim Peters (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine, Ngā Puhi and Clan McInnes)

Professor Bobbie Hunter (Manihiki, Aitutaki)

Dr Lesley Rameka (Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Tukorehe)

Whetu Cormick (Ngāti Raukawa ki Wharepuhunga)

Daniel Murfitt (Ngāti Pākehā)

Therese Ford (Ngāi Takoto)

Hurae White (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Pikiao and Ngāti Ruahikihiki)

Te Waipounamu Teinakore (Waikato Tainui and Ngāti Hauā)

