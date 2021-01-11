Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

2021 Looks Bright For 30 Local Raangatahi

Monday, 11 January 2021, 8:42 am
Press Release: Oho Mauri Charitable Trust

30 local raangatahi aged 14-18 who were disengaged from school have graduated from the Oho Mauri Transitions Programme and are now armed with skills to confidently transition into further education, training and employment in 2021. This collective was made up of 10 Huntly College girls, and 20 students from Ngaruawahia High School.

Leah Crawford, Oho Mauri Co-Founder says “Our raangatahi would have faced many challenges trying to gain the right skills and qualifications to enter the workforce without having experienced the journey of the Oho Mauri Transition Programme”.

“The reality for some of our raangatahi is that difficult life and family circumstances, poor choices, or addiction to drugs and alcohol can put them out of step and in the wrong direction, where poor lifestyle choices are made. As a result, feel negative self-worth and are more likely to be disengaged, unemployed, involved in crime and have poor health outcomes,” says Leah.

The first programme was piloted with 11 students from Huntly College, now these students in the second intake have produced some impactful outcomes for Huntly College and their whaanau.

“Pilot programme graduate Perry-Lee Aratangi, a true success story, has since taken up full time employment in an Engineering firm in Napier. He also won the Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award which celebrates the achievements of secondary students across Aotearoa enrolled in vocational programmes. Our 10-week Oho Mauri Transitions programme has given our rangatahi the foundational skills to set them up beyond leaving school” says Lizana Tuake, Co-Founder Oho Mauri.

Huntly College Principal Barbara Cavanagh says "Oho Mauri is a programme that is doing for students what schools to date have not been able to do - that is get students work ready and into jobs. Oho Mauri has created valuable partnerships that are supporting our students. I am full of admiration for the team and their ability to always ensure that our students who are slipping through the cracks at school are given an opportunity that sets them up for life. I am adamant that this is a programme that should be rolled out into every school in Aotearoa”.

Ngaruawahia High School Principal, Chris Jarnet says “It was pleasing to see the number of organisations who have supported the programme speaking positively about the students' achievements and the work ready skills they have now developed. Future pathways have been established and students are now ready to take the next step in their educational journey”.

“Oho Mauri would like to acknowledge and thank our valued partners and sponsors, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry Business Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Education, Schick Civil Construction and graduation sponsor Trust Waikato, D.V. Bryant Trust and Rusty Garden Art for their ongoing commitment and support to our kaupapa. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for our next cohort. Mauri ora ki a taatou” says Lizana.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oho Mauri Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 