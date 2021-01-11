Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

More Studying Online, With Education Flexibility Acknowledged

Monday, 11 January 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Crimson Global Academy

A prominent educationalist says with more Kiwi kids engaging in part-time online learning this summer, it’s positive that Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft has supported the flexibility online education can offer many young students.

“It’s really refreshing to hear from the Children’s Commissioner about the importance of versality in education and the need for fair and equitable access to technology for learning,” says Jamie Beaton, Founder of Crimson Global Academy (CGA).

Mr Beaton says we often hear from the Children’s Commissioner responding to negative statistics around child violence and deprivation. For Judge Becroft to also focus on the future of education is an exciting prospect for the new year.

“Young students don’t have anyone independently advocating for them. The Office of the Children’s Commissioner is perfectly placed. I hope we hear more from those in leadership positions in 2021 on how to better meet the education needs of New Zealand’s school students to ensure they’re fully equipped to deal the realities of the 21st Century,” he says.

He says strong advocacy for New Zealand’s young students, and not being afraid to fight for an education system with flexibility and choice, will help secure their futures.

Reflecting on 2020, and the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Judge Becroft observed that for many children being able to work in their own home in their own way was a winner for them. He believes schools have learned that flexibility aids good education success and that's key to long-term success.

Mr Beaton echoes the Children’s Commissioner’s concerns that if the country was ever to go into lockdown again, the country must ensure all children have access to devices and to online learning so they can fully flourish.

A ‘Life in Lockdown’ survey of more than 1,400 young people, published by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner late last year, also highlighted the importance of spending quality time within families.

“Giving children your time is everything. I would also argue that in 2021 providing children with educational opportunities is also more critical than ever before as young New Zealanders face an increasing globalised job market,” says CGA’s Founder.

Mr Beaton says 2020 taught us that online learning suits a lot of students, and for many that means online learning continues this summer.

“It’s important for our decisionmakers to be aware that not every Kiwi kid is completely on holiday this summer. More and more are studying part-time online to achieve internationally recognised qualifications, such as A-Levels.”

He says post Covid-19’s lockdowns and 2020’s reliance on online education, CGA is seeing a spike in interest and enrolments, particularly from those wanting to study over and above their traditional schooling and school year.

“We’ve just hit 200 students which is a significant milestone for CGA. Interest in online learning is stronger than we forecast, as are enrolments from New Zealand students.

“The accelerated Kiwi students we generally see want to keep with their current school, but they want to go deeper and wider. That is, they want to go deeper into a particular subject matter or go wider by taking on subjects or qualifications not offered at their school. That’s where online schooling can be a great supplement,” says Jamie Beaton.

Crimson Global Academy (CGA) opened its virtual doors in April 2020. The first registered New Zealand-based online high school has 200 students enrolled from 29 countries.

CGA students benefit from world-class teaching talent, small classes, and learning with two international curricula recognised by the world's most competitive universities. Executive principal is former long-serving Auckland Grammar headmaster John Morris, while former Prime Minister Sir John Key and Olympian Barbara Kendall are advisers to the online school.

www.crimsonglobalacademy.school/nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Crimson Global Academy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 