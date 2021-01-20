Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Get A Taste Of Study And Life At UCOL

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: UCOL

If you’re interested in studying in 2021 and wondering what studying at a vocational education provider is like, join us for an afternoon of emersion in one of our Taster Workshops.

UCOL offers over 100 different study programmes, from certificates to degrees, across the rohe of Manawatū, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Wairarapa. Learning options include programmes held on campus, online and on your own time.
Taster Workshops will be held on three campuses in January: Horowhenua on 26 January, Whanganui on 27 January, and at the Manawatū campus in Palmerston North on both the 26 and 27 January.

You’ll be greeted on campus and then have a chance to engage with our teaching staff in a workshop of your choice. We have options from all our study areas - and if you like what you see, you can chat to our enrolment advisors and even enrol then and there.
In our regions our hospitality industry is thriving, so there has never been a better time to get training in cookery, baking or as a barista. You’ll spend some time in UCOL’s industry-standard kitchens and get a taste of the delicious food our staff and students produce.

Our high quality hair and beauty courses are popular, with workshops being hosted at all campuses. Learn how to give a rejuvenating facial in Horowhenua, join a manicure or braiding workshop in Manawatū, or try your hand at creating a gorgeous ‘up-do’ in Whanganui.

If you are looking to enter the trades, our expert trades’ centres are offering the chance for you get your hands working with a construction project, metal tuning or electrical engineering. Come along and find out about the fees-free trades training options currently available at either certificate or diploma level.

For those looking to improve their business skills, our business team are ready to take you through interactive workshops, and we are excited that our NZ Diploma in Information Technology is now included in fees-free training. There’s no better way to get your start in business than with free study.

Also on offer is the chance to experience life in our science lab, discover early childhood teaching, or push your creative boundaries with a design project. Join us and find out what you can achieve and where you can go with a qualification from UCOL.

Spaces are limit and registration is essential, make sure you get a place by registering online today; https://www.ucol.ac.nz/events/2020/12/09/ucol-taster-workshops

