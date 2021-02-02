Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZUSA National Welfare And National Education Officers Appointed

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: NZUSA

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has appointed its National Welfare and National Education Officers for 2021.

Kate Aschoff (National Welfare Officer) and Ellen Dixon (National Education Officer) were recently appointed at an NZUSA National Council meeting held in Wellington on Friday.

Ashcoff, 22, a former student of Te Herenga Waka (Victoria University of Wellington) has been passionate about social equality and justice since high school. Their passion has seen them sit on youth focused governance boards, work within the NGO sector, publish writing on youth mental health on Stuff.co.nz and present to government select committees.

“The wellbeing of our young people, throughout our lives and studies, is something that is often overlooked by decision makers. Like NZUSA, I share the belief that tertiary education should be accessible and an option for all who wish to enter it” says Aschoff.

Dixon, 25, a current PhD student at Te Herenga Waka, has focused much of her study on economic inequality and the minimal support given to student movements and advocacy. She has contributed in strengthening student voice across Aotearoa, aiding postgraduate representation at

Massey and Canterbury, and creating civics educations programmes for the public sector and not-for-profits organisations.

“My particular interest in this role is its capacity to appeal to a stronger understanding of the politics of tertiary education” says Dixon.

“While I agree that government and institutional educational policies must be examined, I also believe that student associations should be assessing the structural approach institutions take towards education.”

Kate and Ellen assume their positions this week and will work closely with National President Andrew Lessells and National Vice President Liam Davies in setting up the National Education and Welfare committees.

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

