Online Deaf Culture And NZSL Webinar - Wed 17th Feb At 8pm-9pm

Watch and listen as a Deaf presenter (with NZSL interpreter) explains Deaf culture, NZSL as a language, and the Deaf community in New Zealand. There will be an opportunity to ask questions too! A great fundraising event to support!

Perfect for those in education, healthcare workers, frontline staff, social services, and anyone interested in knowing more about this beautiful language and culture.

Essential professional development for teachers, front-line staff, those working in healthcare- anyone! Ask your employer to cover your course fee. Practical information presented with electronic handouts included. $15 per person.

Register now to secure your place!

https://www.mergenz.co.nz/events/deaf-culture-nzsl-workshop

Please note that registering online confirms your place on this workshop. Please read our cancellation policy (at the top of the booking page on Merge's website) before you register. Payment required before the workshop date.

#nzsl #deafculture, #mergenz #oxfamtrailwalker

FB online event at https://www.facebook.com/events/444297273392062

