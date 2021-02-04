Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Helping Hand For The Class Of 2020

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Newly qualified teachers whose classroom experience was cut short because of last year’s Covid lockdowns can now apply for extra mentoring support.

All first-year registered teachers employed in a teaching role in 2021 who weren’t able to complete up to 25% of their practical requirements in 2020 are eligible for a place on the free Enhanced Induction and Mentoring programme.

The $4.7 million government programme could potentially support as many as 1700 new teachers around the country this year and will be delivered nationwide by the University of Auckland, in partnership with six universities and the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand.

After signing up, new teachers will be assigned a mentor from the university nearest to them, who will visit them in their workplace for two half days, followed up by two meetings with the teacher and their school-based mentor.

These will focus on constructive feedback, reflections and goal-setting, says Dr Camilla Highfield, Associate Dean in the University’s Faculty of Education and Social Work, who designed the programme alongside faculty colleagues.

“Many teachers who graduated in 2020 fell short of the expected time on practicum when schools were closed, so mentors will be working with teachers in a practical classroom context to give feedback and support on a range of aspects such as planning, communication and student engagement,” she says.

“This programme will give those new teachers some additional support and targeted expertise to set them up to be exceptional teachers. School and centre leaders will of course be supporting their new graduates, but this provides ‘top up’ mentoring for those first few months when they are really new to the job."

Associate Professor Mark Barrow, Faculty Dean and Chair of the NZ Council of Education Deans, is delighted the University has been resourced to deliver this support to new teachers around Aotearoa.

“The universities are pleased to be able to work with beginning teachers and their experienced colleagues in schools and early childhood settings to continue the development of our new teaching colleagues.

"The scheme provides another avenue for universities, schools and centres to deepen the partnership we all rely on to produce excellent New Zealand teachers.”

To be eligible, beginning teachers must have completed their initial teacher education (ITE) qualification in 2020; have completed their ITE qualification using the Teaching Council’s temporary reduced practical experience requirements and be a registered teacher employed in a permanent or long-term teaching role in an early learning service, school or kura.
Find out more at: Enhanced Induction and Mentoring Programme – University of Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 