Congratulating Daryn Thompson On His NESP Academic Outcome

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Auckland University have recommended Daryn Thompson, a JRBM Scholarship recipient, for a BN Hons intensive 18-month academic pathway after completing the new entry to specialist practice (NESP): mental health and addiction nursing programme last year.

Daryn was one of the first people to receive support from the JRBM Scholarship fund.

The JRBM Unregulated Health Workers Fund provides an opportunity to Northland DHB staff who have been with the DHB for over a year and who wish to develop their professional career in the health sector.

The fund is generously provided by a member of our community.

“This is a proud occasion for the Northland DHB Mental Health Service, Māori and Māori Health Professionals,” offered Samantha Parata, Whangarei Acute Spectrum Specialist Services Team Leader.

“I am supportive of Daryn continuing his academic pathway and know that with all our aroha and manaaki that he will achieve amazing things in his future.”

The father of three was inspired to pursue tertiary education after working in mental health as a community support worker for 10 years.

Daryn’s dedication to his patients and strong work ethic were rewarded with a JRBM Scholarship, to cover a portion of his tuition fees.

