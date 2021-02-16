Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZ’s World-leading Quake Archive Adds More Government Content Ahead Of 10th Anniversary

Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Free to use, CEISMIC is an award-winning public, online collection of tens of thousands of stories, video, audio, documents and images relating to the Canterbury earthquake sequence, created by and based at the University of Canterbury. It has absorbed the archives of 36 government, community and research organisations.

This wide-ranging taonga includes GPS Boomerang’s aerial photos, the Festival of Transitional Architecture (FESTA) , the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC)’s Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Learning Legacy, and, mostly recently, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage Quakestories archive [see full list below].

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage archive is now live to view online and includes some 500 stories and 200 photographs.

For example, personal stories from this archive include:

  • Amanda Fuller, who was trapped in the PGC building and lost several fingers to crush damage, talks about how she feels lucky compared to people more badly injured. Find her story here>
  • Greg Cole was one of the rescuers at the PGC building and saw it collapse from his workplace across the river. Find his story here>

Another component of CEISMIC is QuakeBox, a project that recorded the stories of 750 people around Christchurch after the earthquakes. The UC team is now conducting a follow-up and has re-interviewed almost 120 of the original interviewees to track their progress and wide-ranging post-earthquakes experiences. [see https://quakestudies.canterbury.ac.nz/store/collection/235]

Another archive is Movers and Shakers: Women’s Stories from the Christchurch Earthquakes. [see https://quakestudies.canterbury.ac.nz/store/object/194937]

The CEISMIC consortium, led by UC, includes the National Library, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Christchurch City Libraries, Te Papa, Canterbury Museum, and the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre at UC.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 