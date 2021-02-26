Young Designers From Across The World Invited To Apply To The Id International Emerging Designer Awards 2021

Nominations are being called for the prestigious iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 – In Partnership With Otago Polytechnic.

The Dunedin-based awards - being held for the 17th time in 2021 – is the only awards programme in Australasia for emerging design talent which is open to designers from throughout the world who have graduated in the past five years. Otago Polytechnic is proud to once again be part of such a positive and exciting global collaboration that celebrates the creative arts, according to Otago Polytechnic External Relations Lead, Rachael Shriffer.

Finalists in the iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 will feature in a one hour film which will premiere as part of an iD Dunedin Fashion Celebration – four days of fashion and fun in Dunedin from Thursday 17 – Sunday 20 June 2021.

Not to be outdone by the global Covid pandemic last year, organisations hosted a virtual awards by inviting the finalists to film themselves in their bedrooms, apartments, hallways and local parks during lockdown. Finalists from 14 countries told their own stories in a film which provided an intimate look at the designers, their inspiration and design process.

The film showing 32 finalists premiered during an iD Fashion show at Otago Polytechnic with Stina Randestad a graduate of The Swedish School of Textiles named 2020 winner. Second Place was awarded to Shrinvanti Roy, from RMIT University in Melbourne and Marlena Czak from the Strzemiński Academy of Fine Arts, Łódź, Poland was chosen as the third place winner.

Dr Margo Barton, Otago Polytechnic Professor of Fashion and iD Dunedin Fashion Creative Director, says based on last year’s success, a film will again be created by Dunedin’s internationally renowned production house NHNZ.

“We hope all the New Zealand finalists will attend the international premier of the iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalists film which will be showcased at Otago Museum on Saturday 19 June. The film will hosted as part of the Museum’s Fashion FWD >> Disruption through Design exhibition which runs from 27 March until 17 October 2021.

“The Museum is thrilled to be partnering with the iD Emerging Designer Awards”, said Otago Museum Marketing Manager, Kate Oktay. “The awards are iconic, and it is fantastic to be able to share the work of these incredible designers, both through the exhibition and with the runway show and film hosted here. It is such a great thing to be part of.”

Dr Barton says the iD International Emerging Designer Awards include new accolades as well as the First, Second and Third place. The new awards are:

Best NZ Emerging Designer

Most Sustainable Collection

Natural luxury with wool

The timeline is:

Entries open Now

Entries close Tuesday 6 April 2021

Finalists announced Friday 10 April 2021

Finalists must submit video Friday 30 April 2021

iD Film Premiere and fashion show Saturday 19 June 2021

The film will be the highlight of a four-day Festival of iD Fashion which will include a fashion sale, runway fashion show and Otago Polytechnic Contemporary Fashion Practices Symposium Exhibition, with more fashion and fun events to be confirmed shortly.

To apply to be part of iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 visit https://www.idfashion.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

