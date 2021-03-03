Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Aquavan Visiting Gore And Invercargill For Hands-on Learning Fun

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Thriving Southland

The magic of the see, touch and feel Aquavan experience is heading south this month (March) to help bring alive the crucial connections between rivers and the coastal environment.

The Aquavan, operated by the University of Otago’s NZ Marine Studies Centre, is visiting Gore and Invercargill, bringing live marine critters and touch pools to schools and communities.

Thriving Southland catchment coordinator Sarah Thorne said public and school sessions would be held in Gore on March 11 and Invercargill on March 20.

“Bring the family along and have some fun.”

The aim of the project is to create awareness and understanding of the connectivity between river health and the coastal environment, in a hands-on way, she said.

“They’re not separate. They’re connected. What happens in your catchment affects your river and coastal health. The Aquavan is like Finding Dory. It transports marine creatures around the country. The whole package is amazing. It brings out the inner kid in all of us.”

Thriving Southland has a vision of connecting communities to their land and waterways, so people understand more about their local environments and how to look after them, and the Aquavan does just that, Sarah said.

NZ Marine Studies Centre Curator Adelle Heineman said the Aquavan was a really dynamic way of creating awareness around the importance of healthy waterways and how that affects coastal areas.

“Children make a lot of discoveries through Aquavan activities and this creates great discussion around our environmental responsibilities, and the linkages between rivers and coasts.”

Gore Catchment Group Chair Chris Giles said it was exciting to have the Aquavan coming to Gore and encouraged anyone not involved in a school session to get along to the public session on the evening of March 11.

Waihopai Catchment Group Convenor Bob Schmidt said: “It’s a great opportunity for the school children and wider community to get some hands-on learning experience.”

Sunrise Rotary members will also be installing fish moulds beside stormwater drains around ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill as a reminder for people to think about what they put down drains.

“Many thanks to the Gore and Waihopai Catchment Groups for sourcing funding through Thriving Southland to bring this amazing educational resource to Southland,” Sarah said.

In the event that we remain at Covid Level 2, school visits will likely still go ahead (following all relevant Covid protocols), but the public sessions will be postponed. We will update the situation on www.thrivingsouthland.co.nz and the Thriving Southland Facebook page as soon as possible following the next Government Covid levels announcement.

Dates:

Thursday 11 March
Location: Gore Town & Country Club
Time: 6.00pm - 8.00pm

Event listing here

Saturday 20 March
Location: ILT Stadium Southland Foyer
Time: 10.00am - 3.00pm

Event listing here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Thriving Southland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 