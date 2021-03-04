Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Due To The Auckland Level 3 COVID19 Restrictions, Genius Generation Launches Their Free STEM Resources Website Early

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Genius Generation

There has been a growing demand for STEM resources from both teachers and students looking for e-learning STEM material. Genius Generation pushed forward its website launch date to provide the STEM resources for free due to the current Auckland lockdown.

The website has STEM experiments and STEM challenges, including student worksheets as well as STEM recipes, Teachers Notes and STEM concept cards all available for download for free, no sign up required, making it as easy as possible to access STEM education.

Genius Generation currently has over 100 STEM experiments on their site with another 400 planned for the site by December 2021.

With the growing popularity of STEM education globally and more schools implementing STEM learning into their curriculum. Genius Generation wanted to provide a platform so that any school, teacher or student could access quality free STEM resources that have been created by brilliant scientists, extraordinary engineers, marvellous mathematicians, creative coders and ground-breaking industry leaders of technology.

Genius Generation have partnered with JASON House of Learning, part of, JASON society and JASON society Research to provide 50 free STEM test kits to Generation experiment testers who have been trialling the website experiments and many of the planned experiments since December 2020.

‘We wanted to create a free resource that everyone in New Zealand could access because science is for everyone, it shouldn't matter if you're from the North Shore or South Auckland, if you want to learn, the opportunity needs to be there.’ said founder Amanda Zoe (Director of JASON society Research New Zealand and International NGO Board Member)

Genius Generation is being created by a group of Kiwis that have come together through their passion for science and technology to help raise the scientific knowledge and understanding of our Kiwi Kids. They set out to help Kiwi kids reach their potential to be leaders on a global stage, and shape the future of science, as so many brilliant Kiwis have done before.

Genius Generation’s website address is www.geniusgeneration.org

