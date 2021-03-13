Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Health Scholarship For Whānau Ora

Saturday, 13 March 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Te Arawa Whanau Ora Collective

Te Arawa Whānau Ora has announced its new scholarship in memory of former CEO and stalwart, Mala Grant, who passed away last year.

The Ngaroma (Mala) Grant Memorial Scholarship aims to support a Māori undergraduate student studying in health or social services, with the aspiration of supporting whānau to thrive in Te Arawa.

TAWO Chairman, Te Ururoa Flavell, says Mala’s passing was a significant loss to her whānau, hapū and iwi, and the Whānau Ora collective. However, the scholarship will help other Te Arawa tāngata (people) follow in her footsteps.

“Mala was a Whānau Ora champion and helped lay the foundations for the work Te Arawa Whānau Ora undertakes today. We remain committed to her legacy, and this scholarship is a fitting tribute to a wonderful woman, whose passion for Māori health was phenomenal.

“Her vision to support people to work collaboratively has provided many opportunities, not only for Māori, not only for Te Arawa, but all the communities we work with. While Mala was an innovative leader, matauranga Māori was always at the fore,” he says.

The scholarship of up to $2,000 is available to support undergraduate-related activities, including conference registration, travel to conference or meeting, and training or education. Applicants must whakapapa to Te Arawa.

More information on the eligibility, and dates for opening and closing of applications of the Ngaroma (Mala) Grant Memorial Scholarship will be available from Thursday 1 April 2021 on the Te Arawa Whānau Ora social media page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Arawa Whanau Ora Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 