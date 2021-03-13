New Health Scholarship For Whānau Ora

Te Arawa Whānau Ora has announced its new scholarship in memory of former CEO and stalwart, Mala Grant, who passed away last year.

The Ngaroma (Mala) Grant Memorial Scholarship aims to support a Māori undergraduate student studying in health or social services, with the aspiration of supporting whānau to thrive in Te Arawa.

TAWO Chairman, Te Ururoa Flavell, says Mala’s passing was a significant loss to her whānau, hapū and iwi, and the Whānau Ora collective. However, the scholarship will help other Te Arawa tāngata (people) follow in her footsteps.

“Mala was a Whānau Ora champion and helped lay the foundations for the work Te Arawa Whānau Ora undertakes today. We remain committed to her legacy, and this scholarship is a fitting tribute to a wonderful woman, whose passion for Māori health was phenomenal.

“Her vision to support people to work collaboratively has provided many opportunities, not only for Māori, not only for Te Arawa, but all the communities we work with. While Mala was an innovative leader, matauranga Māori was always at the fore,” he says.

The scholarship of up to $2,000 is available to support undergraduate-related activities, including conference registration, travel to conference or meeting, and training or education. Applicants must whakapapa to Te Arawa.

More information on the eligibility, and dates for opening and closing of applications of the Ngaroma (Mala) Grant Memorial Scholarship will be available from Thursday 1 April 2021 on the Te Arawa Whānau Ora social media page.

