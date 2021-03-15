Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Student Volunteer Army Celebrates Student Volunteer Week By Leading Student-led Volunteering In New Zealand

Monday, 15 March 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

This week is Student Volunteer Week (SVW), a national campaign celebrating students making a change in their communities. “Collective Impact: Give.Grow.Connect” is the theme of #SVW2021.

Student Volunteer Army is proud to celebrate SVW by celebrating several key milestones:

Over 10,000 students are engaged in the SVA Service Award [our national framework for student volunteering];

The SVA Grocery Delivery Service has activated as required, in response to COVID-19 [where volunteers across New Zealand deliver groceries to vulnerable people during COVID lockdowns];

We’ve acknowledged the ten year anniversary of the Canterbury earthquakes, and the history of the formation of our organisation;

Five SVA tertiary Clubs have launched with the start the academic calendar, collectively signing up over 1,700 volunteers at tertiary institutes in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin;

We’ll kick off #SVW2021 by hosting over 400 volunteers at two events, including the UC SVA Big Give and the GROW Festival

With the many programmes created and run by the SVA, student volunteering now covers primary, secondary and tertiary students. Through ‘SVA Kids’ and the ‘SVA Service Award’ alone in 2020, there were over 100,000 volunteering hours recorded.

The Student Volunteer Army also recently celebrated its tenth anniversary; created from reactionary roots, the organisation is now proud to lead thousands of students across the country in volunteering for good throughout their communities.

