Increase In Domestic Enrolments A Fantastic Start To Year For Te Rito Maioha

“Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) has seen a fantastic start to 2021 as we welcome our students | tauira in their course of study with us,” says Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“We are excited by a 30 percent increase in domestic enrolments compared with the same time last year.”

“It’s been heartening to see the strength of domestic enrolments across the motu, which is testament to people either choosing a teaching career or deciding to upskill in their teaching careers,” says Kathy Wolfe.

“Of note, we have had an increase of 33 percent in the Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Education) He Tohu Paetahi Matauranga. We have also had almost twice the expected enrolments in the Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) Tohu Paetahi Whakaakoranga (Primary), which is a new programme this year.

“We pride ourselves on the high quality of our qualifications and are humbled that people have chosen to study with us.”

“We have already exceeded our funding plan and still have mid-year enrolments to come. I am optimistic that enrolments will continue to exceed expectations which is great news for initial teacher education, the teaching workforce and employers.”

“Over the last few years, Te Rito Maioha has invested significantly to ensure we can deliver high-quality tertiary education online.”

“This approach paid off through the challenges presented by Covid-19. We were ready and able to deliver seamlessly online, continuing to stay connected and engaged with our students | tauira without any disruption to their learning.”

“Some tauira may be feeling a bit overwhelmed taking on new study this year, especially at the beginning, and we focus on providing all the pastoral care required to support them on their learning journey,” says Kathy Wolfe.

