Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Increase In Domestic Enrolments A Fantastic Start To Year For Te Rito Maioha

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

“Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) has seen a fantastic start to 2021 as we welcome our students | tauira in their course of study with us,” says Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“We are excited by a 30 percent increase in domestic enrolments compared with the same time last year.”

“It’s been heartening to see the strength of domestic enrolments across the motu, which is testament to people either choosing a teaching career or deciding to upskill in their teaching careers,” says Kathy Wolfe.

“Of note, we have had an increase of 33 percent in the Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Education) He Tohu Paetahi Matauranga. We have also had almost twice the expected enrolments in the Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) Tohu Paetahi Whakaakoranga (Primary), which is a new programme this year.

“We pride ourselves on the high quality of our qualifications and are humbled that people have chosen to study with us.”

“We have already exceeded our funding plan and still have mid-year enrolments to come. I am optimistic that enrolments will continue to exceed expectations which is great news for initial teacher education, the teaching workforce and employers.”

“Over the last few years, Te Rito Maioha has invested significantly to ensure we can deliver high-quality tertiary education online.”

“This approach paid off through the challenges presented by Covid-19. We were ready and able to deliver seamlessly online, continuing to stay connected and engaged with our students | tauira without any disruption to their learning.”

“Some tauira may be feeling a bit overwhelmed taking on new study this year, especially at the beginning, and we focus on providing all the pastoral care required to support them on their learning journey,” says Kathy Wolfe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 