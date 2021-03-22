Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Outstanding Rotorua Student Wins Myers Scholarship To Cambridge

Monday, 22 March 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

Outstanding Rotorua student wins Myers scholarship to CambridgeIshan Nath, deputy head boy, academic captain and leader of the academic committee at Rotorua’s John Paul College last year, has been awarded the prestigious Sir Douglas Myers scholarship to study at Cambridge University in England.

Eighteen-year-old Ishan plans to apply to study the Mathematical Tripos at Cambridge, due to the breadth of content—including number fields, logic, quantum mechanics, quantum computing and general relativity.

Ishan’s academic achievements include gaining Outstanding Scholarships in calculus (the first as a Year 11 student) and Statistics alongside Scholarships in Earth and Space Science, and Physics.

Ishan has also represented New Zealand in the International Mathematics Olympiad for the last three years, achieving a bronze medal in 2018 and 2019. In the 2020 edition of the Olympiad, Ishan 's score landed him a Gold Medal—only the second awarded to a New Zealand competitor in the history of the competition. Ishan also received a perfect score in the Australian Mathematical Olympiad and a Gold medal in the Asian Pacific Mathematical Olympiad.

Music, speech training and community service also feature prominently in Ishan’s achievements. He has learned both piano and guitar to a high standard and played in the school orchestra, was a member of the school debating team, and completed Speech New Zealand certificates and diploma. His community service includes volunteering with Trade Aid in Rotorua, and working as a volunteer fire brigade member with the Lake Okareka Fire Force.

Sharing his passion for mathematics has been important to him. “My passion for mathematics ignited when I was exposed to Olympiad mathematics, firstly with the New Zealand Maths Olympiad Committee Camp Selection problems, then with the camp itself,” he says.

“I learnt that mathematics was not a subject meant to be rote-learnt but was instead full of creativity and artistic interpretation. Even after finishing my career as an Olympiad mathematician, I keep on returning to these problems as a problem-solving challenge and to explore mathematical ideas that I have not yet seen.

“After numerous experiences teaching mathematics, as an invited lecturer, an online workshop volunteer, and as a paid tutor, I have always been inspired by seeing students solve these problems with their own creative processes.”

Ishan’s ambitions and future plans are connected to his activities through his school years. “Both aspects of physics and computer science interest me, so while pure mathematics is appealing, I would enjoy entering an applied field and working on problems with real-world impacts…or fundamental problems in modern physics,” he says. “Service towards my community is an important part of my life at the moment, and I hope that in ten years it will remain that way…I wish to remain involved with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and keep on helping out as a volunteer firefighter, and possibly become a crew leader and help people get into volunteer firefighting. I aim to also continue my passions in music and drama, by playing in orchestras or bands and by partaking in local productions.

“I am sure to be involved in the Olympiad community, no matter where I am located. Both my love for maths, as well as my desire to give back to this community that helped me develop my mathematical skills, have inspired me to help the next generation of mathematicians.”

The late Sir Douglas Myers set up this scholarship 18 years ago for academically gifted students intending to return to New Zealand to become leaders in their chosen fields.

John Taylor, Chair of the Myers Scholarship Selection Committee, says “We were delighted to hear from the Caius Director of Studies in Mathematics that Ishan was up with the best students he had interviewed over the past 25 years! Given that the Mathematics Tripos is traditionally regarded as the toughest degree at Cambridge, Ishan has shown that our top NZ mathematics students can compete with the best in the world. We will be following this hugely talented young man’s career with great interest in the years ahead.”

Sir Douglas Myers, a well-known businessman and former leader in the brewing industry, graduated with a BA in History from Gonville and Caius College. He was a significant supporter of education, business, sport and the arts, and this scholarship continues his outstanding legacy of finding ways to create opportunities to encourage young New Zealanders to succeed in global competition.

The scholarship provides tuition and college fees and a living allowance and is worth approximately £34,000 or NZ$60,000 per annum.

Universities New Zealand, formerly the New Zealand Vice-Chancellors’ Committee, administers this scholarship in addition to around 40 other undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships.

Applications for the 2022 Sir Douglas Myers Scholarship close on 1 December 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 