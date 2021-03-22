Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Solution To ECE Teacher Shortage Stuck Overseas

Monday, 22 March 2021, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

Early Childhood Education is the latest sector to be hit by managed isolation holdups. Qualified early learning educators set to help solve New Zealand’s early learning teacher shortage are way down the list for spots in MIQ.

“The teacher shortage was critical before COVID-19. Not surprisingly it’s much worse now,” said Early Childhood Council Chairman Dr Darius Singh, who has 15 qualified and provisionally registered teachers waiting overseas (in the UK, Sweden, Philippines, Canada and South Africa) to join their new centre in South Auckland later this year.

Teachers ready to start jobs in New Zealand cannot arrive without an approved spot in MIQ, leaving them in limbo. Meanwhile, centres struggling to meet teacher / child ratios are forced to pay ongoing recruitment and temporary teacher costs, putting more pressure on their ongoing sustainability.

“We’ve applied for exemptions so our new team members can arrive and start their new lives and careers, but have been knocked back. The advice we’ve had from officials is ‘realistically – no chance’,” said Dr Singh.

“It’s frustrating for everyone – our new recruits have their lives placed on hold, while we’re screaming out for them to arrive. We’d hire New Zealand teachers in a heartbeat if they were available, but they don’t exist.”.

“We’re realistic ECE isn’t the only sector affected by MIQ resourcing – but desperately hope MIQ spots can be freed up for teachers who’ll have massively positive social and economic impacts as soon as possible,” said Peter Reynolds, ECC CEO.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 