Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ten Years Too Long To Wait For ECE Centre Funding Increase

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

Early learning centres are asking the government to include them on pay parity funding increases in the upcoming budget.

The government has signalled the pay gap between centre and kindergarten teachers will be closed over the next few budgets. With no significant funding change for ten years for centres, many won’t be around to see it if the current funding model remains in place.

“Centres want to pay their teaching teams well - wages make up 77% of the average early learning centre’s budget, with many paying more to attract and retain teachers in the current shortage.”

“That doesn’t leave much for everything else – rent, maintenance, professional development or resources. It’s not sustainable,” said Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds.

The ECC is calling for future ECE funding increase to be split at 70% for teacher wages and 30% for centres’ operations, saying that ratio will go a long way toward keeping the early learning sector fair and sustainable.

“Long term, the current broken funding model underpins a lack of fairness and transparency must be addressed. Channelling a small portion of funding increase to centres now is about survival in 2021,” said Mr Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 