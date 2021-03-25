Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZ Vegetarian Society Launch 2021 Think Kind Student Competition

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

The annual Think Kind Student Competition has been officially launched, encouraging Kiwi kids to get creative to promote kindness to animals.

The competition, which is run by the NZ Vegetarian Society, promotes animal compassion. It helps young people recognize ways they can help and develop skills that can be used to benefit others.

Every entrant receives a gift and certificate, and there are some amazing prize packs up for grabs. The winner of the People's Choice award, which will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day, will win $1,000 for their school. 
 

Last year, the competition received entries from across the country, with Gurvir Badwal, from Randwick Park School, winning the $1,000 cash prize.

Charlotte Besant, the spokesperson for NZ Vegetarian Society, says the competition’s aim is to promote values associated with vegetarianism.

‘The competition reflects core vegetarian values - healthy living, sustainability and reducing animal cruelty. It is important to encourage children to reflect on the importance of kindness to animals, and it’s great to see how many want to get involved and make a positive contribution.’

Entries are open until the end of August, and kids are encouraged to get creative with their projects to showcase their talents.

More information, guidelines and resources, head to our website: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/think-kind/ 
 

Sponsors of the competition include Hell, New Way, Proper Crisps, The Baker’s Son, Killinchy Gold, Goodness Me, Trade Aid, The Cool Gardner and Panna Soaps.

