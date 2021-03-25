Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

LINZ Awards Geographic Information Science (GIS) Tertiary Scholarships

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is pleased to announce recipients of this year’s Geographic Information Science (GIS) Tertiary Scholarships.

LINZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Location Information, Jan Pierce, says the scholarships will help build the geospatial workforce by assisting students with costs at a critical time in their emerging careers.

“LINZ is very happy to congratulate the recipients of the scholarships, which recognise the importance of high-value geographic information to our economy, environment and society now, and into the future,” says Ms Pierce.

The Minister for Land Information, Damien O’Connor, welcomed the scholarship initiative, saying it’s important to support and encourage more people to take tertiary GIS courses.

“Geospatial information contributes to a range of sectors. It enables more efficient use of our natural resources, improves our biosecurity and biodiversity management, enhances our disaster response and recovery, and builds our understanding of Māori land use. Building New Zealand’s GIS capability will also play a critical role in promoting the sustainability of our primary industries.”

This is the third year that LINZ has offered the GIS Tertiary Scholarships, with the first scholarships awarded late in 2018, and 13 postgraduate and undergraduate scholarships awarded since its inception.

LINZ postgraduate GIS scholarship recipients are:

  • Jason Ruakere

Jason is studying for a Postgraduate Diploma in Geospatial Science at Massey University Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

  • Chloe Samaratung

Chloe is studying for a Bachelor of Advanced Science (Honours) with Geospatial science specialisation at the Auckland University of Technology Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makau Rau

  • Caitlyn Tapp

Caitlyn is studying for a Masters in GIS at the University of Auckland Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau.

The postgraduate scholarships assist with fees for GIS-related courses that are completed successfully during their postgraduate study. The postgraduate scholarships are provided from a total LINZ postgraduate GIS scholarship fund of $5,000.

LINZ undergraduate GIS scholarship recipients are:

  • Aaron Barnsdall

Aaron is studying for a Bachelor of Environmental Planning in Te Ara Taiao (Māori Stream) at Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato the University of Waikato.

  • Luna-May Hart

Luna-May is studying for a Bachelor of Science (majoring in Geography and Environmental Science) and for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Canterbury Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha.

  • Jessie Henwood

Jessie is studying for a Bachelor of Science (majoring in Geology) at the University of Canterbury Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha.

The undergraduate scholarships assist with fees for GIS-related courses that are completed successfully during their second and/or further year(s) of undergraduate study. The undergraduate scholarships are provided from a total LINZ undergraduate GIS scholarship fund of $5,000.

For more information about LINZ scholarships see LINZ Tertiary GIS Scholarships.

