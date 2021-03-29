Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara Ake Welcomes EVolocity To Taranaki

Monday, 29 March 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Ara Ake

Taranaki high school students are getting the chance to take part in an exciting new programme that encourages young people to design, build and compete electric vehicles, thanks to a partnership between Ara Ake, WITT and EVolocity.

The EVolocity programme encourages students to build an electric vehicle, seek mentoring from specialist tutors at build camps and then test their design, performance and innovation against their peers on race day.

Ara Ake Head of Partnerships, Bry Kopu-Scott says that it was a great fit for Ara Ake to come on board as the Taranaki partner and is pleased that students within the Taranaki community can have the opportunity to participate in the programme. "We are thrilled that we are able to bring a programme like EVolocity to Taranaki for our young people."

EVolocity is excited to partner with Ara Ake and Western Institute of Technology to bring this unique and hands-on practical engineering programme to the Taranaki region." said Sarah Fitzgerald, EVolocity CEO. "EVolocity is more than just a STEM programme. Young people learn about design, project management, team work, budgeting and financing their electric vehicle build making it a multi-faceted platform that has real-world applications and develops innovation by using sustainable clean technologies."

There are now roughly 64 students from around the region that will compete to be the winning vehicle on race day, which is scheduled to take place in October.

The programme is also being supported by Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT) who are providing the students with classrooms to host the build days, guidance and mentoring from staff, as well as access to the technology and resources required to build the vehicles. At the same time, WITT are educating the students into career pathways that are available including engineering, technology and electrical fields.

"Having WITT as the education partner allows the students to have access to everything that they will need to build their vehicles locally, so we’re very fortunate to have their commitment to this programme", explains Kopu-Scott.

WITT Director, Teaching Partnerships Ben Naughton said WITT was thrilled to be involved in supporting the region’s rangatahi through the EVolocity project.

"We need more tradespeople, creative thinkers and skilled workers to contribute to Taranaki’s low emissions future, and I’m already seeing EVolocity ignite passions in a number of industries that will really benefit our region.

"I was impressed by the students attending the launch, their passion, innovation and teamwork shows real promise and I cannot wait to see what they come up with. Our tutors here are volunteering their expertise and I know that with their mentors from school, our tutors and the students’ drive, EVolocity in Taranaki will be a huge success."

Caroline Gunn, Ara Ake’s Business and Digital Project Manager, helped to organise the local launch and believes, "electric vehicles are part of the future and this programme will encourage more students into STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) careers. We are excited to encourage local students into EVolocity to develop skills and confidence as young entrepreneurs, innovators and engineers. This is what a low emissions future requires."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Ake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 