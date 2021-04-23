Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

One ECC Centre Could Close Every Week In 2021

Friday, 23 April 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

2021 could be the year an early learning centre shuts its doors weekly, with a perfect storm of economic factors forcing providers to take desperate measures.

“I’d field a call a week from a provider that’s in trouble and facing shutting down,” said Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds. “Centre closures were already hitting 40 per year and rising, and that could well reach 52 in 2021. It’s a shocking statistic.”

According to Ministry of Education data, centre closures have been rising steadily from 17 in 2016 to 40 in 2020 with no sign or hope of slowing down.

That’s on top of an array of economic pressure, including:

  • The threat of a new public holiday
  • The threat of additional sick leave
  • Increases to minimum wage driving up staff wage expectations
  • Plus the latest raft of changes recommended for the Holidays Act

“The list goes on and on. A centre closing affects so many, from children and families to teachers and the small business and community groups that provide them. It’s been ten years since providers had a meaningful funding increase, and many won’t be here to see it eventuate.”

“We support teacher pay parity in early learning, but it must be accompanied by funding. Services can’t keep enduring all these funding pressures without some realistic support through increase funding subsidies. Reversing the decade-long trend of cuts is critical,” said Mr Reynolds.

The ECC is calling for the government to split any early learning funding increase at 70% for teacher pay, and 30% for centres’ operational costs, allowing them to invest in crucial resources and maintenance, in the forthcoming Budget.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 