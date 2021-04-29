Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Pasifika Education Leaders Come Together For National Pasifika Fono

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: NZEI

Pasifika educators are meeting in Ōtautahi Christchurch today and tomorrow to consider how our education system could be redesigned to be more responsive to Pasifika learners.

Held by the country's largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, the national Pasifika Fono will look at what is and is not working for Pasifika learners in our education system - and at how we can make changes to put them and their ‘āiga at the centre of the design.

Almost 300 attendees are expected at the Fono, which is the first major event held by the union this year.

The Fono carries the theme "Na leo i Ko'olau: honouring the voices of our ancestors whose knowledge, wisdom, and shoulders we stand on, honouring where we come from and who we come from, and reminding us that there are many compass points we, as wayfinders, can set sail towards".

The event's two day programme will feature a stunning lineup of Pasifika education experts from around Aotearoa, with workshops about connections to culture, art, education leadership, digital technologies, health equity, and supporting Pacific learners and their families.

Acclaimed poets Daisy Lavea-Timo and Tusiata Avia will be the event's keynote speakers.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 