Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Shaz Dagg Already Gearing Up For New Coast To Coast Challenge

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Shaz Dagg has her sights set on the 2022 Coast to Coast after becoming the first female amputee to complete the race earlier this year. But this time, she wants to do every step of it solo.

Dagg, a New Zealand representative para-triathlete, completed the 2021 Coast to Coast in 18 hours, 29 minutes, and 54 seconds. Once she crossed the finish line, she was already thinking about doing it again.

Dagg has signed up for the 2022 race with the goal of completing the kayaking stage solo, after paddling in tandem with Coast to Coast veteran Brett Garrett this year. For this to happen, the race organisers have asked that Dagg complete a grade 2 kayaking course before the race and have Garrett paddle behind her for safety.

Dagg says she loved the every second of the grueling two-day multiport event.

“It’s an event unlike anything I’d done before. The kayaking section was mind-blowing – beautiful scenery, clear water, a great 70 kilometre experience.

“The comradery between the athletes was great and a big reason why I want to do it again. Everyone just focuses on completion, supporting and encouraging each other along the way.”

UCOL is again supporting Dagg’s 2022 campaign. They are helping cover the costs of her own kayak, with UCOL Science staff providing training and nutrition expertise. UCOL connected with Dagg after she was the guest speaker at the polytechnic’s 2020 Staff Welcome Day. There Dagg shared her story of how she lost her left arm following a farming accident and went on to become the country’s first elite para-triathlete.

A UCOL Bachelor of Applied Science (Exercise and Wellness) student will be helping Dagg with her training programme, under the supervision of Programme Leader Dr Johannie Spies. One of Dagg’s priorities will be building strength in her left shoulder to improve her kayaking. She also wants to complete the mountain run quicker, now that she is familiar with the rugged terrain.

UCOL Applied Science Programme Leader Dr. Bob Stewart will work with Dagg to develop a custom nutrition plan for her.

“I want to focus more on nutrition for the competition days. Instead of relying on energy bars and gels, I want to look at natural alternatives that will be easy to eat on the go. I’m keen to see what Bob can come up with,” says Dagg.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 