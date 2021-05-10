NZEI Te Riu Roa Launches New Learning Support Campaign Ngā Aukaha All In For Tamariki

NZEI Te Riu Roa has launched a new campaign that spans not only their membership but parents and advocates too, to fix Aotearoa’s learning support system.

Ngā Aukaha All in for Tamariki will campaign on issues of funding and access to learning support for children.

The current system means that the youngest learners are waiting an average of 104 days to access an early intervention service and approximately one third of Ongoing Resource Scheme (ORS) funding applications are rejected.

“The learning support system is severely under-funded meaning many children are missing out on their right to a high-quality, inclusive education,” says early intervention teacher, Louise Hoggart.

“High caseloads and long wait lists put pressure not only on learning support specialists but teachers, principals and support staff in classrooms and early learning centres across the country. This in turn impacts on tamariki, their whānau and the wider community.”

The campaign website www.ngaaukaha.org launched today and those interested are encouraged to sign up to add their voice and get involved. A hui will take place in September where the definitive asks for the campaign will be determined.

